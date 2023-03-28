Brooklyn Pickle announces opening date for Utica location

UTICA, N.Y. – After some minor delays, the Brooklyn Pickle’s new Utica location will open on April 17 at 600 State St. in the former Utica Steam Cotton building.
The restaurant had initially planned to open in March and then pushed it out to the first week of April due to construction setbacks. On Tuesday, they announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting would happen on April 17.
Brooklyn Pickle is known for its array of giant sandwiches. The menu also includes salads, soups and sides. There will also be daily specials and, of course, pickles.
When Brooklyn Pickle president, Craig Kowadla, was looking for new locations, Utica topped the list, thanks in part to the downtown revitalization efforts.
“Mayor Palmieri was very influential in pitching Utica, and we’re thrilled to be a part of Utica’s resurgence,” Kowadla said. “It’s such a great opportunity for Brooklyn Pickle and for the people of Utica, as we’re right across from the hospital, underneath 64 condo units, in the heart of downtown with plenty of parking; over 200 spaces directly in the rear of the building and across the street from that.”
The restaurant takes orders in person, over the phone and online.
Brooklyn pickle is based in Syracuse and has been in business since 1975.