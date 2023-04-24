Brooklyn Pickle officially opens Utica location

UTICA, N.Y. – Several people showed up to get the first taste of Brooklyn Pickle in Utica Monday morning.
The restaurant, located on State Street, held its grand opening at 10 a.m.
Menu items include giant sandwiches and subs, salads, soups and its namesake pickles. Beer is also sold at this location.
This is the restaurant’s fourth location, with three others already operating in the Syracuse area.
“I’m very excited. It’s a great, small…close-knit town it seems like; a great food town, and there’s a lot of excitement here. It’s good to be here,” said Craig Kowadla, president of Brooklyn Pickle.
The Utica location is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.