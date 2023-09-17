Buddy Walk to Celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Held in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Caring Partners (UCP) in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) hosted its community Buddy Walk at MVCC in Utica on Sunday.
Hundreds gathered in front of the Alumni College Center to walk around the MVCC campus to honor and celebrate individuals who have Down syndrome.
The event focuses on raising awareness and funds for programs that benefit those with Down syndrome and their families.
The event was a family-friendly that included entertainment, refreshments and activities including an interactive art painting station.
For more information about Upstate Cerebral Palsy and Upstate Caring Partners, you can click this link.
**This story will be updated later today**