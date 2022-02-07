Busy weekend for skiing and snowshoeing at Potato Hill Farm

The Potato Hill Farm and Trails saw an influx of people from across the region over the weekend to try out cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
People who go to the trail system at the Potato Hill Farm in Boonville, can borrow snowshoes, ski boots and cross country skis and be fitted in the barn for free thanks to funding from the Black River Environmental Improvement Association (BREIA).
Coach Don is happy to share his love of the sport and to help novices and youngsters learn the ropes and get out on the trails. His patience and drive is unmatched.
On the trails this weekend, we saw many first-timers trying out the skis and snowshoes to get outside and get active, but also because it was free.
Other trails include the Egypt Road trail system, the Canal Trail, which runs from Boonville along the Black River Canal through the Boonville Gorge and by Pixley Falls, as well as Jackson Hill.
Skis and snowshoes are available to borrow at Potato Hill. They are available for a donation or small fee at the Canal Trail head in Boonville.
The trails aren’t only open in winter for skiing and snowshoeing. They’re open throughout the year for hiking and biking.
The healthy dose of snow, the beautiful blue skies and perhaps the inspiration of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing drew folks out to the trails over the weekend in droves.