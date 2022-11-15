 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need

  • Updated
  • 0

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is partnering with local sports teams to collect hats and mittens for those in need.

UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need.

Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.

“A number of children in our community will not have adequate winter clothing to keep them safe this winter. Thanks to the generosity of the Utica Comets and the Utica City Football Club, we are again able to offer their fans an opportunity to keep children warm this winter,” said Buttenschon.

The donated winter items will go to Connected Community Schools and Thea Bowman House to give to kids and families involved in their programs.

"Connected Community Schools can only make the impact it does in children's lives because of the support of our community. It is amazing to see that support comes from our local government as well as our fabulous sports teams, helping to ensure that students' basic needs are met in order for them to engage in their education worry and struggle-free. Winter wear is certainly a large part of getting our students to school, these hats and mittens will be incredibly appreciated by our families," said Melissa Roys, co-executive director of Connected Community Schools.

The next Comets home game is on Nov. 19 and the next UCFC home game is on Dec. 11.

Recommended for you