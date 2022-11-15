Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need

UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need.
Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.
“A number of children in our community will not have adequate winter clothing to keep them safe this winter. Thanks to the generosity of the Utica Comets and the Utica City Football Club, we are again able to offer their fans an opportunity to keep children warm this winter,” said Buttenschon.
The donated winter items will go to Connected Community Schools and Thea Bowman House to give to kids and families involved in their programs.
"Connected Community Schools can only make the impact it does in children's lives because of the support of our community. It is amazing to see that support comes from our local government as well as our fabulous sports teams, helping to ensure that students' basic needs are met in order for them to engage in their education worry and struggle-free. Winter wear is certainly a large part of getting our students to school, these hats and mittens will be incredibly appreciated by our families," said Melissa Roys, co-executive director of Connected Community Schools.
The next Comets home game is on Nov. 19 and the next UCFC home game is on Dec. 11.