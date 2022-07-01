Calypso's Cove in Old Forge will not open this summer

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Many families who visit Old Forge in the summer have Calypso’s Cove on the list of places to go – but will have to skip the park this year.
In a social media post, Calypso’s Cove announced it would not open this summer due to staffing issues.
Calypso’s Cove is located directly next to Enchanted Forest Water Safari. Typically, the park offers mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats and arcade games.
According to the post, the owners may open some of the attractions if they have adequate staff later in the summer.