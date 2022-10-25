Candidates meet and greet in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley's Chamber Alliance and its affiliated partners, presented a candidates meet and greet, Tuesday.
The Genesis Group says, this years forum is more important than ever, considering there's redistricting.
Candidates in four districts including State Senate and Assembly were invited to attend. They were given about 10 minutes to make their introductions and to talk about there platform
More information on the assembly district races will be available on Wednesday, including the 122nd district and 119th.
The event took place at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro.