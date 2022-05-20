Carnival coming to Sangertown Square this weekend

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Carnival Rides and Treats will be held in New Hartford starting Friday afternoon featuring fair rides, games and food.
The carnival will be in the former Macy’s parking lot at Sangertown Square.
There will be traditional fair rides like the Scrambler and the Giant Slide, as well as rides for younger kids, presented by Main Event Amusements.
Some food vendors include Big Kahuna's Fair Foods, Lloyd's Concessions and Ashley Lynn Winery.
Hours will be 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Wristbands for unlimited rides can be purchased for $25.
For more information, visit the Carnival Rides and Treats Facebook page.