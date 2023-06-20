Carrie Underwood to Perform at Turning Stone Resort and Casino September

Superstar singer Carrie Underwood is making a local stop.
Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m. is when Underwood will take the stage as part of "The Next 30," Turning Stone's 30th anniversary entertainment.
Tickets for the Underwood show go on sale this Thursday, June 22 for TS Rewards Members. Public ticket sales start on Friday, June 23. Tickets go live for sale for both dates at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.
Underwood has taken home a number of awards since her beginnings on "American Idol," including all 10 of her albums debuting in Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
Other headliners that will perform as part of "The Next 30" celebration include Tim McGraw, Peter Frampton, The Beach Boys, Jake Owen, Barry Manilow, and Steve Martin and Martin Short.