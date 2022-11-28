Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally.
They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
To schedule a pickup call 315-272-5647. Cash for Cans picks up from all different kinds of businesses including golf courses, bars, nursing homes, etc.
You may also want to schedule a pick-up if you're holding a can drive for a sports team, fire department, veterans group or any other charitable event. Cash for Cans will pay 6 cents a can for those types of pickups.
They do ask that you have at least 50 dollars worth of cans if scheduling a pickup, that's about 20 bags.