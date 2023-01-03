Catalyst Group presents proceeds from Jingle Jam to ICAN Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Dec. 22, the Catalyst Group presented the proceeds from its 8th annual Jingle Jam to ICAN’s TORCH Program.
Proceeds from the 2022 event along with individual donations totaled over $5,000, given to TORCH (Teen Outreach for Regional Community Health), which improves the health of adolescents in Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer Counties with positive youth development programming and support.
Part of the mission of the Catalyst Group is to get young professionals excited to engage with the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.