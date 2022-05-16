CFLR offering course on maintaining mental wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month

UTICA, N.Y. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Center for Family Life and Recovery will be holding a course to educate people on maintaining mental wellness.
Mental Health First Aid for youth is a skills-based training course that teaches participants wellness tools and helps them recognize the warning signs of mental health problems.
The course will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 per person, and the course is capped at 20 participants.
