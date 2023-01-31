 Skip to main content
CFLR seeking inspirational nominees for annual Amethyst Awards

UTICA, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery is accepting nominations for its annual Amethyst Awards, which recognize members of the community who inspire those struggling with addiction and mental health issues with messages of hope and recovery.

The Amethyst Awards are named as such because amethyst has become a symbol of recovery.

Anyone who has helped others with treatment, recovery or prevention can be nominated, excluding CFLR employees.

For more information or to submit a nomination, click here.

