Charity bartending contest will determine which CNY bartender pours best Guinness

UTICA, N.Y. – A new charity competition will test the skills of local bartenders and raise money to help local veterans in need.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians came up with the Best Guinness Pour of Central New York competition, which will be held on Sept. 24 at the Five Points Public House at the Irish Cultural Center on Columbia Street in Utica.
During the inaugural event, 32 contestants from area bars will compete in three categories. The overall winner will receive $500 and the runner-up will get $100. The winning bartender’s pub will also receive a check for $250 to donate to a chosen charity.
The public is welcome to attend the event and the first 100 people will get a pint glass and one beverage. Admission is $15.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and judging begins at 7 p.m.