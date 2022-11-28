Chenango County man sentenced to 87 months in prison

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – 37-year-old, Jonas Whaley, of Chenango County was sentenced Monday, to 87 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
As part of his earlier guilty plea, Whaley admitted that he had 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance that contained methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also admitted that he had two pistols and a revolver in his possession.
Whaley will also serve a 4-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release and will have to give up $3,600 in drug proceeds, ordered by United State District Judge, Glenn T. Suddaby.