Children's Dyslexia Center of CNY to hold gala

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow developing this afternoon along with gusty winds creating periods of blowing and drifting snow this afternoon into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&