Children's Dyslexia Center of CNY to hold gala

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - The Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York works with children from around the region, but also works with schools to help educators detect dyslexia sooner.
Dyslexia is neurobiological and brain based. A person who has dyslexia is born with it.
The experts we spoke with say the major benefits of early diagnosis for dyslexia makes all the difference in the world. That's not to say a child can't be helped if it's found later, it is just easier to make adjustments earlier on.
Alyssa Mittiga is a tutor and supervisor at the Children's Dyslexia Center. She talked about why it's so important to find out early.
"There is a lot more brain plasticity between the ages of six and eight so children can learn and adapt a lot easier than when they are beyond the age of eight," Mittiga said. "It's not that it can't happen, it takes more effort."
Mittiga herself, talked about the early diagnosis of her own child and about how this was a major benefit.
Saturday night the Children's Dyslexia Center is holding its gala. It's an opportunity for families who benefit from the services of the center to let loose and have a nice time. It's also a fundraiser for the center. The cocktail hour starts at 6pm at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. Dinner is at 7pm. This year's theme is Family Fun. There will be interactive displays, live entertainment and basket raffles. Tickets are $60.