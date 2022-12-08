'Christmas at City Hall' sees great turnout

UTICA, N.Y. -- After two years without a party, 'Christmas at City Hall' in Utica was back in full swing this year.
Santa came to greet kids of all ages where he saw a great turnout. This event started back in 2011 and had great success. But unfortunately was canceled due to the pandemic the last two years. This year there was live music, hot cocoa, cookies and plenty of smiles all around.
Event coordinators were worried after the hiatus that people would forget about the event, but the turnout proves otherwise. They hope the event will be bigger and even better next year!