Christmas on Main Street returning to Utica's Union Station after 2-year hiatus

  • 0
Christmas on Main Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day – all for free.

“We have people come up to us and thank us for this because not everyone can afford to go to Disney World and all these big expensive places, and being a free family event, it has an attraction to everyone - all different social and economic levels,” said Mark SantaMaria, president of the Christmas on Main Street committee.

The refreshments and live entertainment will take place from noon to 5 p.m. with Santa arriving at 12:15 p.m.

Live entertainment will include Polar Express Players, Mark Bolos and the Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance.

A sing-along with Santa is also scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the official Christmas on Main Street Facebook page.

For more information, visit the official Christmas on Main Street Facebook page.

