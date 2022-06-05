LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - The first annual Christopher Newtown Memorial Golf Tournament was held this afternoon at MV Golf and Event Center in Little Falls. Over 140 people played to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Christopher Newtown was a high school student at Central Valley School District. In October he took his own life. His family wanted to honor his memory with the golf tournament today.
"We are trying to raise mental health awareness and this is one of the ways we have to choose to do it,” Christopher’s dad Carmen Newtown said. “He was an avid golfer, he and I played three or four times a week."
Catholic Charities of Herkimer County sponsored the event. The tournament raised over 10,000 dollars and donated all proceeds to help those in need.
"(We’ll) bring more suicide prevention programming and more mental health programming to the area school districts and our area as a whole,” Director of Catholic Charities Melissa Snyder said.
"Today was his 16th birthday. It's hard, but again, if we can help one family with awareness and knowledge, and support. that's what we are here for," Newtown said.
Mental health may not be an easy topic to discuss events like these can help spark a conversation and save lives.
"There is no stereotypical answer for who mental health effects and that's one of the biggest things we are trying to bring up is, there is not a certain person that you can say well they have mental health problems or they don't," Newtown said.