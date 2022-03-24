Church choirs coming together to raise money for displaced Ukrainians

UTICA, N.Y. – A special Stations of the Cross concert will be held in Utica Friday to raise money to help displaced Ukrainians.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish at 2222 Genesee St.
There will be performances by members of the Ukrainian Choir of Utica, the choir from St. Joseph’s-St. Patrick’s Church of Utica and St. Joseph’s of Lee Center under the direction of Scott Rutledge. Accompaniment will be provided by Jennifer Evans Fitzgibbon with guest organ soloist Dominic Fiacco.
A collection will be taken at the event, and the proceeds will go toward humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.