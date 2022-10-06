City of Rome holding Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome is holding a community-wide contest to see whose home has the spookiest, most creative, classiest and best overall decorations this Halloween season.
Residents can enter by emailing their address and a photo of the outside of their home to Sarah Lokker, marketing and special events coordinator, at: slokker@romecitygov.com.
Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 26. Judging will take place Oct. 27 - 30 and each house will be rated in the four categories on a 0 - 5 scale. The judges will vote for their favorites and the winner will be chosen on Halloween.
The winner will be featured on the city’s social media pages and be asked to judge next year’s contest.
The community will also have a chance to vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ award, which will be announced on Oct. 27.
Participants must live within the Rome city limits.