City of Utica receiving $18 million in federal funding to update North Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Sen. Chuck Schumer has secured more than $18 million in federal funding to update the North Genesee Street gateway into downtown Utica.
The funding is allocated through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
The project will help connect the Harbor Point area with the new Wynn Hospital and the Adirondack Bank Center.
“It'll transform North Genesee Street, replace dilapidated bridges, increase safety and accessibility and boost our revitalization,” Schumer said.
The funds will also help replace two aging bridges entering Utica, improve bus transit, add bike lanes, and install safer sidewalks and green infrastructure.