Class of 2022 Eagle scouts give over 6,000 hours of community service

UTICA, N.Y. – The Leatherstocking Council, BSA, Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts, have provided their towns and cities with an average of 202 community service hours each, as of Wednesday.
The council has seen an average of about 64 new Eagle Scouts each year. This year, 31 Eagle Scouts have led volunteer teams to give a grand total of 6,267 community service hours, to a variety of nonprofits and community organizations.
Some of those projects included a playground upgrade at Over the Rainbow Pre-School, musical instrument repair and donations and helping the Sidney Community Garden, among other things.
The class of 2022 will be honored at the Leatherstocking Councils, annual Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner, on Jan. 8, 2023. Seats are limited for scouts and their families. Sponsors may also be seated with an Eagle who is interested in their industry, for a donation of $500.
The council provides character development programs and leadership skills as well as training to scouting families across multiple local counties.