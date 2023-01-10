 Skip to main content
Classes have begun for MVCC Learning in Retirement winter semester

MVCC Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- Classes have begun for the winter semester, at the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement in Rome.

Classes officially began Monday at MVCC's Rome campus located on Floyd Ave. Many new courses and workshops were offered including Acrylic Landscape Painting, Music with your Computer, Snow Shoes and much more.

Full and partial memberships are available and include access to over 125 classes in many different subjects. For more information or to become a member visit the MVILR website

