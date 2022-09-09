Clean-up continues at Sculpture Space as staff looks ahead to annual art auction

UTICA, N.Y. – Progress continues to be made at Sculpture Space in Utica after five kids vandalized the facility at the end of August, causing significant damage.
The team at Sculpture Space says they are touched by the outpouring of love from the community, with volunteers donating 10 to 15 hours a day to help clean up the mess left behind.
More than 800 volunteers and businesses have donated resources to help with the recovery efforts. More than $67,000 was also donated to a Vandalism Recovery Fund.
In an email update sent by Executive Director Tom Montan, he said, “As we work to move on from this tragedy, our spirits are lifted by the knowledge that there is so much support for the work we do.”
Five juveniles, from ages 8 to 11, were charged with burglary, petit larceny, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property following the vandalism.
Montan went on to say, “There are many challenges ahead both from the physical plant damages perspective, but also within the legal system, and our intentions and hope is to help find fair and just punishment for these children that will find a way for these vandals to help restore their community and a pathway toward future successes.”
The staff at Sculpture Space is now focusing on preparing for the annual CHAIRity Art Auction on Sept. 24.