Clear your mind and learn to meditate at the Oneida YMCA on Dec. 7

Oneida, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering an introduction to meditation and reiki class on Dec. 7.
Reiki practitioners, Lisa Godfrey and Kristen Sullivan will teach breathing techniques to help calm your mind and brain.
Godfrey is also an energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and practices Usui Reiki healing.
"Science has proven that regular meditation can have powerful, long-lasting effects on our body, bringing it to a more natural and calm state. Meditation is a grounding practice that helps you know yourself better and appreciate yourself and others more and allows you to get a more relaxed and sound sleep. While practicing meditation, you begin to notice your body and mind more easily and let go of daily stressors and challenges," Godfrey said.
Sullivan has an educational background but is trained in the Usui System of Natural Healing. She is a practitioner and energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki as well.
Reiki is a non-invasive technique that comes from Japan. It promotes healing by releasing congestion from energy centers.