Cliff's Local Market raises $30,000 for Autism Awareness

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cliff's Local Market raised $30,000 through the sale of puzzle pieces for Autism Awareness.
From Oct. 17 - Nov. 14 Cliff's led their third-annual Autism Awareness Campaign for The Kelberman Center. The money raised will help to ensure quality autism services are received by community members.
“We couldn’t be more grateful and proud of our store teams for truly embracing our campaign to support individuals with Autism. With the help of our generous patrons and support from Kelberman, our teams raised a record amount,” says Jim Clifford, Owner, and President of Clifford Fuel Co Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market. “It’s local initiatives such as this, that bring our communities together. We take pride in our partnership with Kelberman, showing our support and appreciation for the amazing work they do for so many families right here in Central New York. We are overjoyed at the tremendous support we have received from Cliff’s Local Market and from our community. The funding that was raised is an extremely significant gift for our agency that will be felt throughout, ensuring that autism services for people and families who need them, especially during this difficult year and the year ahead, will continue,” Tara Costello, Kelberman Executive Director, Tara Costello said.
Kelberman is the leading provider in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York for autism services. They provide those services for people of all ages. Their goal is to support people and their families through every step and help them navigate their autism journey.
Cliff’s Local Market is a chain of 20 convenience stores located throughout Central New York. They have been in business for almost 60 years and love to give back to local communities.