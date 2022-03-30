Clinton boutique bracelet sales benefit Ukraine relief efforts

CLINTON, N.Y. – A boutique in Clinton is selling specialty bracelets to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.
Noel Visalli, the owner of Lucianna’s Boutique, says she hoped to raise a few hundred dollars by selling her bracelets, but sales have far exceeded her expectations.
“It just exploded, I was really hoping like a couple hundred dollars would be great, I was like that will make me feel good, I felt like I could do something,” said Visalli. “But I have had people buy 30, 40; I’m now working with other groups and teaching volunteers how to make them, so we’ve raised $2,000 alone just from selling in the store plus all of the other bracelets that have been made by the other volunteers.”
The proceeds go directly to the Slavic Pentecostal Church in Utica to help offset the cost of shipping donations and supplies to help displaced Ukrainians.
Visalli has also been working with the Good News Center in Utica so volunteers can help make the bracelets.
Anyone looking to volunteer or purchase a bracelet can go to the boutique or contact Visalli. Bracelets are $10 each.