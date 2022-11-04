Clinton boutique celebrates expansion

CLINTON, N.Y. – Lucianna’s Boutique in Clinton is celebrating its new expansion with a pink storefront on Park Row.
Local leaders gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and soft opening at the shop, which specializes in kids' clothing and home decor.
Owner Noel Visalli says her boutique offers something different from big box stores.
“With COVID and everything a lot of stores in the mall have closed. There's really no place local to shop for kids' clothing, and people are looking for different things. They don't want the same things over and over that every other kid is wearing. So we offer very different options,” she said.
Visalli added about 500 square feet to the shop, which opened about 2 and a half years ago.