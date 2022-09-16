Clinton Chamber of Commerce awarded for promoting healthy eating habits in kids

CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Chamber of Commerce recently received a $2,000 health award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support the Power of Produce Kids Club at the Clinton Farmers Market.
The program allows kids to learn about their local food system by talking to farmers, playing educational games and trying new fruits and vegetables. Each child gets two $1 tokens weekly to spend at the market.
“The driving theme behind the program is to encourage the development of healthy eating habits at an early age,” said Jackie Walters, former executive director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. “The children are empowered to make healthier food purchases and are introduced to where their food comes from.”
Excellus BCBS provides Community Health Awards to local organizations that provide services and programs promoting health.