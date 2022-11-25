Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicked off Friday with the Jingle Jog starting things off Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton's annual Shopper's Stroll kicked off this morning with the Pack the Pantry bus at 9 a.m. and stores opened at 10 a.m.
The day was filled with many fun activities including horse and wagon rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, music and more!
A parade sealed the night at 7 p.m. but don't worry, there is plenty more fun to be had Saturday.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 26
- 8 a.m. - 5K - Jingle Jog
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Pack the Pantry Bus
- 10 a.m. - SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY - Stores are open
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Friends of the Library Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale
- 12 - 4 p.m. - Horse and Wagon Rides
- 1 - 4 p.m. - Fire Pit with S'mores & Hot Chocolate on the Village Green
- 7 p.m. - Kirkland Art Center - Concert by Darryl Hahn and Friends
- 7 - 9 p.m. - Holiday Skate at the Clinton Arena
There is a full fun weekend to be had for all. And if you're headed to the Shopper's Stroll in the morning, its not too late to sign up for the Jingle Jog.
Grab your best, most festive, funniest Christmas attire and run the 5K with fellow Holiday Enthusiasts.
The jog begins at 8 a.m. at the corner of Williams Street and College Street. You can head over to the Run Sign Up page and for $30 you can join in on the holiday fun-run.