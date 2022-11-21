 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday

  • 0
Holiday shopping

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday with many fun activities and events. 

Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jungle Jog, there is much to do. Below you will find the full list of Holiday fun!

Friday, November 25th

· 9 am - 6 p.m. - Pack the Pantry Bus at the Village Green

· 10 a.m. - Stores open

· 10 a.m. - 6p.m. - Friends of the Library Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale

· 12 - 4 p.m. - Horse and Wagon Rides

· 12 - 4 p.m. - Popcorn and Crafts at CB Sexton

· 1 - 3 p.m. - Pictures with Santa at NBT Bank

· 1 - 6 p.m. - Children's activities, refreshments, and Mrs. Claus at the Clinton Historical Society

· 4:30 - 6 p.m. - Clinton High School Chamber Singers throughout the Village

· 5 p.m. - Hot Chocolate at Nelson Associates

· 6 p.m. - Clinton High School Chamber Singers at the gazebo, reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by Scott Leonard, Holiday Greetings from Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo, Tree Lighting

· 6 - 8 p.m. - Music by Just Brass at The Burns Agency

· 7 p.m. - Holiday Parade

Saturday, November 26th

· 8 a.m. - 5K - Jingle Jog 

· 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Pack the Pantry Bus

· 10 a.m. - SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY - Stores are open

· 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Friends of the Library Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale

· 12 - 4 p.m. - Horse and Wagon Rides

· 1 - 4 p.m. - Fire Pit with S'mores & Hot Chocolate on the Village Green

· 7 p.m. - Kirkland Art Center - Concert by Darryl Hahn and Friends

. 7 - 9 p.m. - Holiday Skate at the Clinton Arena

There is a full fun weekend to be had for all! 

Recommended for you