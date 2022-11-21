CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicks off Friday with many fun activities and events.
Complete with Santa, a parade and the annual 5K Jungle Jog, there is much to do. Below you will find the full list of Holiday fun!
Friday, November 25th
· 9 am - 6 p.m. - Pack the Pantry Bus at the Village Green
· 10 a.m. - Stores open
· 10 a.m. - 6p.m. - Friends of the Library Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale
· 12 - 4 p.m. - Horse and Wagon Rides
· 12 - 4 p.m. - Popcorn and Crafts at CB Sexton
· 1 - 3 p.m. - Pictures with Santa at NBT Bank
· 1 - 6 p.m. - Children's activities, refreshments, and Mrs. Claus at the Clinton Historical Society
· 4:30 - 6 p.m. - Clinton High School Chamber Singers throughout the Village
· 5 p.m. - Hot Chocolate at Nelson Associates
· 6 p.m. - Clinton High School Chamber Singers at the gazebo, reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by Scott Leonard, Holiday Greetings from Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo, Tree Lighting
· 6 - 8 p.m. - Music by Just Brass at The Burns Agency
· 7 p.m. - Holiday Parade
Saturday, November 26th
· 8 a.m. - 5K - Jingle Jog
· 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Pack the Pantry Bus
· 10 a.m. - SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY - Stores are open
· 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Friends of the Library Jewelry and Holiday Book Sale
· 12 - 4 p.m. - Horse and Wagon Rides
· 1 - 4 p.m. - Fire Pit with S'mores & Hot Chocolate on the Village Green
· 7 p.m. - Kirkland Art Center - Concert by Darryl Hahn and Friends
. 7 - 9 p.m. - Holiday Skate at the Clinton Arena
There is a full fun weekend to be had for all!