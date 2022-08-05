Clinton woman wins 2 free air line tickets in Syracuse airport's annual poetry contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Clinton woman has won Syracuse Hancock International Airport’s annual Poetry in Flight contest with her poem, “Airborne.”
Vicki Wilson won the adult category and received two round-trip plane tickets valid for anywhere in the contiguous United States courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
Elizabeth Van Buren, a student at Jamesville-Dewitt High School, won the youth category with her poem “Tanka for the Airplane.” She received a gift basket from Barnes and Noble as well as one year of enrollment in the Young Authors Academy at the YMCA of CNY's Downtown Writers Center (DWC).
Submissions were accepted for six weeks from March to mid-April.
Winners are chosen by a volunteer panel of local writers organized by the DWC.
For more information on the contest and to read poems by other finalists, click here.