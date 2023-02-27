 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet
expected later on tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots
and waves 7 to 10 feet expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Club at Perry Jr. High School raises funds for #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer Fund

  • 0
Perry Junior High School

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Pal 2 Pal Club at Perry Jr. High School raised $400 dollars in support of the #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer Fund.

The fund was created by Luke's parents to support other children and families who are undergoing cancer treatment at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and the Upstate Cancer Center.

Pal 2 Pal pairs up students will all abilities to promote meaningful social connections during after-school activities.

"Pal 2 Pal decided they wanted to champion a cause and organize a bake sale and pajama day to raise funds. John Radel, Luke’s younger brother and a club member, suggested that we consider the #Lime for Luke Fund and the kids were all in!," School Social Worker and Club Advisor, Krista Circelli-Smith said.

“In my experience, there is nothing more profound than kids helping other kids. The #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer fund has purchased several sleeper sofas so that families can rest comfortably by their children day and night while they are receiving treatment,” Upstate Foundation Development Director, Julie Simms said.

Simms will visit the school on Wednesday to recognize students who helped to raise the funds and to share the impact of their generosity.

Recommended for you