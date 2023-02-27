Club at Perry Jr. High School raises funds for #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer Fund

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Pal 2 Pal Club at Perry Jr. High School raised $400 dollars in support of the #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer Fund.
The fund was created by Luke's parents to support other children and families who are undergoing cancer treatment at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and the Upstate Cancer Center.
Pal 2 Pal pairs up students will all abilities to promote meaningful social connections during after-school activities.
"Pal 2 Pal decided they wanted to champion a cause and organize a bake sale and pajama day to raise funds. John Radel, Luke’s younger brother and a club member, suggested that we consider the #Lime for Luke Fund and the kids were all in!," School Social Worker and Club Advisor, Krista Circelli-Smith said.
“In my experience, there is nothing more profound than kids helping other kids. The #Lime for Luke Pediatric Cancer fund has purchased several sleeper sofas so that families can rest comfortably by their children day and night while they are receiving treatment,” Upstate Foundation Development Director, Julie Simms said.
Simms will visit the school on Wednesday to recognize students who helped to raise the funds and to share the impact of their generosity.