CMN Miracle Drawing Tickets at Holland Farms Event Are All Sold

UTICA, N.Y. -- Tickets for $100,000 Miracle Drawing to benefit the Children's Miracle Network at MVHS are nearly sold out. There are no tickets left at the Holland Farms sale event today.
You may be still be able to get a ticket at GPO Federal Credit Union, 39 North Main Street in Dolgeville. That's it! All other locations are sold out!
Best of luck to everyone that has a ticket.
The drawing will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 6 p.m., live on WKTV.
Projects such as the $100,000 Miracle Drawing allow MVHS to make a difference in the lives of children and families by providing critical and life saving care, pediatric medical equipment and vital programs and services. All funds raised stay in our community and help local children and their families.