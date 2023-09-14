 Skip to main content
CMN Miracle Drawing Tickets Sales Event at Holland Farms on September 15

CMN Miracle Drawing 2023

UTICA, N.Y. -- Tickets for $100,000 Miracle Drawing to benefit the Children's Miracle Network at MVHS are selling fast. Stop by Holland Farms in Yorkville on Friday, September 15th between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to pick up your tickets while they last.

If you can't make it to Holland Farms Friday morning, your best chance at still getting a ticket is at Chanatry's on French Road in Utica or Jay-K Lumber in New Hartford.  There are a few more locations that may have a handful of tickets available for sale:

AmeriCU Credit Union

North Utica – 224 North Genesee Street, Suite 3, Utica

Chanatry’s Supermarket

485 French Road, Utica (Credit cards are accepted at this location)

GPO Federal Credit Union Locations

Dolgeville – 39 North Main Street, Dolgeville

Ilion – 3 Central Plaza, Ilion

New Hartford – 4311 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford

South Utica – 2711 Genesee Street, Utica

Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp.

8448 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Mohawk Valley Health System

MVHS Foundation Office –

Faxton Campus, 1676 Sunset Avenue, Utica (Credit cards are accepted at this location)

Remington Federal Credit Union

39 Central Plaza, Ilion

