CMN Miracle Drawing Tickets Sales Event at Holland Farms on September 15

UTICA, N.Y. -- Tickets for $100,000 Miracle Drawing to benefit the Children's Miracle Network at MVHS are selling fast. Stop by Holland Farms in Yorkville on Friday, September 15th between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to pick up your tickets while they last.
If you can't make it to Holland Farms Friday morning, your best chance at still getting a ticket is at Chanatry's on French Road in Utica or Jay-K Lumber in New Hartford. There are a few more locations that may have a handful of tickets available for sale:
AmeriCU Credit Union
North Utica – 224 North Genesee Street, Suite 3, Utica
Chanatry’s Supermarket
485 French Road, Utica (Credit cards are accepted at this location)
GPO Federal Credit Union Locations
Dolgeville – 39 North Main Street, Dolgeville
Ilion – 3 Central Plaza, Ilion
New Hartford – 4311 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford
South Utica – 2711 Genesee Street, Utica
Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp.
8448 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Mohawk Valley Health System
MVHS Foundation Office –
Faxton Campus, 1676 Sunset Avenue, Utica (Credit cards are accepted at this location)
Remington Federal Credit Union
39 Central Plaza, Ilion