CNY Memorial Stair Climb registration opens for first responders

UTICA, N.Y. - The annual CNY Memorial Stair Climb will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Utica State Office Building.
The event will begin at 8 a.m.
Every year, people sign up to climb 110 floors, the height of the Twin Towers which collapsed in the 9/11 terror attack.
First responders and others climb the stairs each year in memory of those who died on 9/11, or after, due to lingering health effects brought on by the conditions at Ground Zero.
Starting Wednesday, May 18, all first responders can begin to register.
Open registration for anyone who wishes to take part is Wednesday, June 1.