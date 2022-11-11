CNY Veterans Outreach Center collects items for holiday care packages at Adirondack Bank Center

UTICA, N.Y. – The CNY Veterans Outreach Center hosted a food and clothing drive at the Adirondack Bank Center on Veterans Day to collect items for holiday care packages.
People dropped off items outside the entrance to the 72 Tavern & Grill from noon to 6 p.m.
The center’s holiday care packages include holiday dinner items like stuffing, vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce, and are distributed to local veterans before Thanksgiving.
All items collected during the drive, including clothing and even some Christmas lights, will go to local veterans.
A comedy show will also be held on Nov. 12 to raise funds for veterans’ programs. The Big & Tall Comedy fundraiser will be held at the Delta by Mariott on Genesee Street in Utica. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, click here.
The CNY Veterans Outreach Center is a division of the Utica Center for Development.