CNY Veterans Outreach Center giving away dozens of turkeys to local vets courtesy of Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus donated several turkeys to the Veterans Outreach Center in Utica on Thursday to hand out ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

UTICA, N.Y. – The local division of the Knights of Columbus donated 55 turkeys to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center in Utica Thursday morning to distribute ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Knights of Columbus has been doing community work in Utica since the 1800s, and the local assembly has been around since 1972 fulfilling the organization’s mission of helping those in need.

Turkey donation to CNY Veterans Outreach Center

"This is our fifth year of doing the donations to the Veterans Outreach Center,” said Robert Gondek, faithful navigator at the local Knights of Columbus. “It's a program that we started because the fourth degree is the degree of patriotism and it's our way of giving back to our community. The Knights of Columbus have been in Utica since 1896, we the fourth degree just celebrated our 50th anniversary as an assembly.”

The Veterans Outreach Center will give the turkeys to local veterans  and their families so they can celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving meal next week.

