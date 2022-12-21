Collis gives back to local veterans this holiday season

UTICA, N.Y. -- A food and clothing drive was held by Fred F. Collis and Sons, to give back to local veterans this holiday season.
Employees and customers were invited to come together and help. By the end of the drive, the showroom was overflowing with items.
The donations were taken to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center at the Utica Center for Development.
“I was so touched by how appreciative everyone at the Veterans Outreach Center was when we went to drop off our donations. These individuals have done so much for our country and our community and this is just one small way we can show our gratitude,” Ally Priore-Quigley from Fred F. Collis and Sons, said.
The family-owned business has been serving the area since 1936.