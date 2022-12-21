 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Collis gives back to local veterans this holiday season

  • 0
Collis

UTICA, N.Y. -- A food and clothing drive was held by Fred F. Collis and Sons, to give back to local veterans this holiday season.

Employees and customers were invited to come together and help. By the end of the drive, the showroom was overflowing with items.

The donations were taken to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center at the Utica Center for Development.

“I was so touched by how appreciative everyone at the Veterans Outreach Center was when we went to drop off our donations. These individuals have done so much for our country and our community and this is just one small way we can show our gratitude,” Ally Priore-Quigley from Fred F. Collis and Sons, said.

The family-owned business has been serving the area since 1936.

Collis 2

