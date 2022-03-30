'Comedy for Ukraine' benefit planned in Washington Mills this weekend

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. – Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills is holding charity comedy shows to benefit Ukraine.
All proceeds from the event will go to the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church, and in turn, be donated to organizations in Poland and Ukraine helping provide food, clothing and other necessities to those who are displaced.
Club owner Bill Keeler said watching the news compelled him to do something to help.
“The pictures that i am watching on the news every night, over and over again…they are standing up for their country. The things that we take for granted every single day they are standing up for and fighting and putting their lives on the line I think the least we can do is try and help,” said Bill Keeler, owner of Fat Katz.
Matt McClowry will headline the shows, which will start at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at www.fatkatzcomedyclub.com.
Each person who attends will also get a free pierogi made by St. Volodymyr’s volunteers, who also sell them every Friday to raise money for Ukraine.