Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are for sale for $35 per person at the UCD, 726 Washington St. in Utica, or online at: ucdvetscomedy.eventbrite.com.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund the CNY Veterans Outreach Center which works to combat veteran homelessness. The UCD recently purchased the former YWCA building and funds are being raised to construct more low-income Veteran housing in that building.