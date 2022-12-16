Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out

UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run.
By shoveling a little at a time it'll help lighten the load because the snow is so heavy.
NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the snow is nothing they can't handle. But the older they get, the more of a chore it becomes.
But all throughout the county friends, neighbors, even strangers helped each other out, Shoveling, and digging cars out of snowbanks.
The community comes together when needed and it's nice to see.