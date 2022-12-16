 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents dig out of snow

UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run.

By shoveling a little at a time it'll help lighten the load because the snow is so heavy.

NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the snow is nothing they can't handle. But the older they get, the more of a chore it becomes.

But all throughout the county friends, neighbors, even strangers helped each other out, Shoveling, and digging cars out of snowbanks.

The community comes together when needed and it's nice to see.

Recommended for you