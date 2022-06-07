Community comes together in memory of Deputy Kurt Wyman on 11th anniversary

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Law enforcement agencies and community members came together Tuesday in memory of Deputy Kurt Wyman, who was killed in the line of duty on June 7, 2011.
The group gathered at the Oneida Correctional Facility in Oriskany, which now bears his name, for a wreath-laying ceremony at his memorial.
Wyman was just 24 years old when he was killed while responding to a domestic dispute in Knoxboro.
An effort to build a memorial park in Wyman's memory is also ongoing.