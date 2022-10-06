Community Foundation assessing needs of local nonprofits through new survey

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is looking for feedback from local nonprofits so they can better support the organizations and their missions.
The Foundation is conducting a survey online to evaluate the needs of nonprofits and learn more about the work they do and the people they serve.
“As the ways in which we invest in this community continue to evolve, we’re very much aware that the hundreds of nonprofit organizations in our two counties are changing to respond to their constituent needs,” said Olivia Paul, director of community engagement at the Community Foundation. “To inform the way we support our nonprofit partners, engagement such as this online survey will be enormously helpful as we build out future funding opportunities, webinars, and other supportive services that the nonprofit community can benefit from.”
Anyone from the organization can fill out the survey, but it must be completed by Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
For more information or to fill out the survey, click here.
The Foundation will also select 10 random participants to win $150 for filling out the survey.