Community Foundation's 'Helpful Harvest Fund' awards grants to over 30 local organizations

UTICA, N.Y. – In an effort to help those in need during the holidays and cold winter months, the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties' newly created Helpful Harvest Fund has awarded $38,500 to over 30 human service organizations.
Organizations included food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters, all of which received grants up to $1,500.
Recipients of the donation are listed below:
- Bill Gavin Food Pantry
- Camden Area Food Pantry
- Catholic Charities of Herkimer County
- Catholic Charities of Oneida & Madison Counties
- College Community Connection
- Connected Community Schools
- Cornerstone Community Church
- Country Pantry
- Feed Our Veterans
- First United Methodist Church of Herkimer & Little Falls
- Helping Hands Food Pantry
- Herkimer County Office for the Aging
- Historic Old St. John's Church
- Hope House
- Johnson Park Center
- Karing Kitchen
- Kids for Utica Outreach Ministries
- Little Falls Youth & Family Center
- Midtown Utica Community Center
- Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club
- Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen
- New Life Assembly of God Food Pantry
- Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church
- Rescue Mission of Utica
- Salvation Army of Herkimer
- Salvation Army Utica Citadel Corps
- St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
- St. Margaret's Food Pantry
- The Salvation Army of Rome, NY
- Thea Bowman House
- Utica Center for Development
- Waterville Food Pantry
- Westminster Moriah Olivet Pantry
“Each year, we support food pantries during the November-December holiday season, and we were looking to get an early start to ensure their needs were met in a timely manner as they began to organize for their giving and outreach. We established the Helpful Harvest Fund to help the nonprofits meet their needs stemming from economic difficulty and food insecurity in the two counties,” Olivia Paul, director of community engagement at the Community Foundation said.
Many of the donations made came from Community Foundation Fund holders who either directly donated to the fund or recommended a grant directly to eligible organizations.
Donations can be made to the fund at any time on the foundation's website.