Community helps local family in need after fire destroys home

PARIS, N.Y. -- Local residents are coming together once again to help a family in need.
Friday evening a fire broke out at a home on Shanley Road, leaving the family who lived there with nothing.
The Paris Hill Volunteer Fire Department is stepping up during the holiday season and collecting donations for the family. People started dropping off items for the family Monday evening, at the fire station. The firefighters there say, they are grateful for the communities support.
The department will be taking donations for the family again on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. If you would like to donate money or clothing visit the departments Facebook page to find out how.