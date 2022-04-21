Community invited to speak out against gun violence at Utica event

UTICA, N.Y. – Residents, elected leaders, victims and law enforcement are all invited to speak out against gun violence at a community event in Utica this weekend.
The 'community speak-out' will be held at St. Francis De Sales, 309 Genesee St., on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to speak will have three to five minutes to share their thoughts, suggestions and experiences.
Patrick Johnson, program director for Save Our Streets, is organizing the event.
'We know that there are far too many mothers and far too many families and far too many fathers and brothers who have been impacted by this. So, it's not like the gun violence cannot find its way into your backyard. It can," said Johnson.
The Save Our Streets program helps provide resources and motivation for youth in the city to steer them away from gun violence and other illegal activities.