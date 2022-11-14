Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica.
The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical."
Anyone going to the show or just passing by can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need this holiday season.
On Saturday the bus will be in New Hartford at the Village Green from noon until 4 p.m. There is going to be a parade there, complete with vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus for the first-ever "Believe" festival.
This year's campaign will benefit more than 30 charities that help local families and their children.
For more information on Stuff the Buss