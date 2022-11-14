 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week

Stuff the bus right size

UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica.

The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical."

Anyone going to the show or just passing by can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need this holiday season.

On Saturday the bus will be in New Hartford at the Village Green from noon until 4 p.m. There is going to be a parade there, complete with vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus for the first-ever "Believe" festival.

This year's campaign will benefit more than 30 charities that help local families and their children.

For more information on Stuff the Buss

