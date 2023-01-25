Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street extended for 90 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street in downtown Utica, has been extended for 90 days.
The extension has been put in place to allow an independent engineering firm, C&S Engineering, to analyze the traffic pattern. They will then make their recommendations based on those findings.
C&S will consider the opening of Wynn Hospital as part of their analysis and the city has requested they consider making recommendations that make the street safer, easier to navigate and more suitable for a growing population.
Following the analysis, the city will examine and present the results to the public, along with input from city officials, residents, and the NYS Department of Transportation.
The initial trial was put in place following a resolution from the Common Council that expired this week.