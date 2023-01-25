 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any wintry mix will change to rain by the
overnight hours as temperatures rise slightly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street extended for 90 days

  • Updated
90 day extension

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street in downtown Utica, has been extended for 90 days.

The extension has been put in place to allow an independent engineering firm, C&S Engineering, to analyze the traffic pattern. They will then make their recommendations based on those findings.

C&S will consider the opening of Wynn Hospital as part of their analysis and the city has requested they consider making recommendations that make the street safer, easier to navigate and more suitable for a growing population.

Following the analysis, the city will examine and present the results to the public, along with input from city officials, residents, and the NYS Department of Transportation.

The initial trial was put in place following a resolution from the Common Council that expired this week.

